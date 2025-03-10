Panthers to Sign Star Safety Tre'von Moehrig to Three-Year Deal
The former Raiders safety was one of the top safeties on the market.
In this story:
The Carolina Panthers are signing former Las Vegas Raiders star safety Tre'von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million contract, according to a report from Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The four-year pro is heading to Carolina with 64 career starts under his belt. He has intercepted six passes, including two last season. He also has three career sacks and 297 combined tackles.
The 25-year-old was one of the top safeties on the market and is now heading east to help rebuild the Panthers defense.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified