SI

Panthers to Sign Star Safety Tre'von Moehrig to Three-Year Deal

The former Raiders safety was one of the top safeties on the market.

Mike McDaniel

The Panthers are signing former Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig to a three-year deal.
The Panthers are signing former Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig to a three-year deal. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers are signing former Las Vegas Raiders star safety Tre'von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million contract, according to a report from Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The four-year pro is heading to Carolina with 64 career starts under his belt. He has intercepted six passes, including two last season. He also has three career sacks and 297 combined tackles.

The 25-year-old was one of the top safeties on the market and is now heading east to help rebuild the Panthers defense.

Next. btn-nfl-free-agency-2025. Every NFL Free Agent Signing. dark

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL