Raiders to Interview General Manager Candidate With Ties to Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn
In the midst of a complete overhaul after firing both Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco earlier this month, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to interview an intriguing candidate to join their front office.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they're set to meet with Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark on Sunday for their general manager position. The long-time NFL executive is in his first season with Washington and helped them reach the NFC championship game for the first time since 1991.
Prior to his time in D.C., Newmark spent 26 seasons in the Detroit Lions' front office—making his meeting with the Raiders notable. Las Vegas has interviewed both of Detroit's coordinators in Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn over the past week and according to Schefter, Newmark has a "strong relationship" with each of them.
"It's just been a great learning experience," Raiders minority owner Tom Brady said Saturday about the team's interviews with Johnson and Glenn. "What you realize is the league's full of great potential— and what I believe is, the resumes, the accolades, they're all earned by what people do on the field. You earn your opportunities, and you do your performance, and let that all do the talking—just as it should be, and as I did when I was a player."
With the Lions now eliminated from the NFL playoffs, Johnson and Glenn are eligible to be hired as soon as Monday. The Raiders have also spoken with Steve Spagnuolo, Todd Monken, Robert Saleh, Vance Joseph, and Pete Carroll about their vacant head coach position.