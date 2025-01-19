Tom Brady Addressed Interviewing Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn During Commanders-Lions
Tom Brady wears many hats.
Not only is the seven-time Super Bowl champion Fox's lead NFL color commentator, but he's also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders—and according to reports, he's playing a "prominent role" in their head coaching search.
The Raiders recently interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the open role. Given that Brady was on the call for the Lions vs. Washington Commanders playoff game on Saturday night, he was asked about his role in evaluating them:
"It's just been a great learning experience," the GOAT said to partner Kevin Burkhardt. "What you realize is the league's full of great potential— and what I believe is, the resumes, the accolades, they're all earned by what people do on the field. You earn your opportunities, and you do your performance, and let that all do the talking—just as it should be, and as I did when I was a player."
A pretty good job at filibustering that answer.
While Brady's involvement in Las Vegas' interviews has been firmly under the microscope given his current role with Fox, the 47-year-old's agent Don Yee came out on Thursday and said that he plans to return to the booth next season.
As for his Raiders, they've spoken with Johnson, Glenn, Steve Spagnuolo,Todd Monken, Robert Saleh, Vance Joseph, and Pete Carroll for their vacant head coach position.