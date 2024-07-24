Raiders Training Camp Takeaways: A Quarterback Competition Is Brewing
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders are camping in Southern California. And it’s happening with two purposes. The first, most obvious, one is to escape the desert heat of Las Vegas. The second is born of Antonio Pierce’s desire to mold his team over the coming weeks inside a training-camp bubble, the way teams used to come together (though they’ve got nice hotel rooms here, rather than old college dorms).
As for what’s ahead with camp starting Wednesday? Here are my takeaways from my time spent with the team on the day the guys reported for work …
• The quarterback competition is real, and I’m not sure Gardner Minshew would be the starter if the season started tomorrow despite his solid track record and two-year, $25 million contract. And it’s not anything he’s done wrong, rather it’s what 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell has done right. In the spring, he performed like a starter and carried himself that way too, showing the savvy to win over, and win the respect of, the team’s veteran core. In particular, star receiver Davante Adams has belief in O’Connell going back to last year, and that’s no small thing. So the staff will enter camp giving both quarterbacks a fair shot at the job, with no timetable on a decision. Simply put, a decision will come as fast as one of the two distinguishes himself.
• Speaking of the receiver spot, Tre Tucker established himself as a player to watch in the spring. He came back off a tantalizing rookie campaign (17.4 yards per catch, 7.7 yards per rush) looking stronger and more explosive, and could add the sort of big-play-waiting-to-happen element to the offense that every team seems to be looking for in the age of Tyreek Hill at that position. Combine his potential with that of first-round pick Brock Bowers—whom the Raiders are looking forward to seeing in pads next week after seeing his athletic upside and versatility to play all over the formation in OTAs—and Vegas could have a couple of pretty intriguing chess pieces to pair with Adams.
• Perhaps the player the Raiders are most excited to see over the next month is fourth-year pass-rusher Malcolm Koonce. The former third-round pick broke through at the end of last year after Pierce took the reins from Josh McDaniels, and spent the last few months giving the revamped staff the feeling another big step is coming. His explosive first step and improvement in working with his hands were apparent, as was his confidence coming off the edge. A double-digit sack season could be coming, especially with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins alongside him on what should be the strongest position group on the roster.
• The biggest question marks going into camp are along the offensive line and at cornerback, and there are several guys who could really help in those areas. On the O-line, right tackle Thayer Munford’s maturation will be key. If he can approach his considerable potential, the rest could fall into place around him. And in the secondary, third-year corner Jack Jones, who’s had his share of off-field missteps, again flashed in the spring. Similar to Munford, if Jones can emerge as a top guy at his position, a group with some interesting complementary pieces (Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Brandon Facyson) would look a lot different.
• And that brings us to Pierce himself. One thing that those here are impressed with is how he’s secure enough in himself as a coach to cover his blind spots aggressively. In particular, Marvin Lewis and Joe Philbin have been incredibly valuable resources as Pierce settles in as a head coach, with those two also adding value on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, respectively. Tom Coughlin has been another valuable sounding board for Pierce. The ex-Giants coach, who won a Super Bowl with Pierce as his defensive captain in 2007, is expected to be in town for camp next week.