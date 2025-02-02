Raiders Turn to Former NFL, CFB Head Coach to Fill Offensive Coordinator Role
The Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff continues to take shape, with Pete Carroll adding former NFL and college football head coach Chip Kelly to his staff as offensive coordinator according to ESPN reporters Pete Thamel and Adam Schefter.
Kelly coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-2015 to middling success but had a lot more prosperity as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks (2009-2012) before that, where he led the program to four straight bowl appearances, including an appearance in the BCS title game. He later coached UCLA for six years, with bowl appearances in his final two years (2018-2023).
After UCLA, Kelly took a job as offensive coordinator of the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he contributed to a national championship this season. Kelly had also interviewed for NFL coordinator jobs last offseason, before ultimately landing with the Buckeyes.
Kelly and Carroll have not formally worked together, but it was reported that Kelly spent some time during in Seattle during an Oregon off week in 2010 to talk coaching philosophy when he visited a Seahawks practice.
Now, Kelly is back in the NFL. The Jaguars had reported interest in Kelly as offensive coordinator as well.