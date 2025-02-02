SI

Raiders Turn to Former NFL, CFB Head Coach to Fill Offensive Coordinator Role

Josh Wilson

Kelly has coached several teams in various roles
Kelly has coached several teams in various roles / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff continues to take shape, with Pete Carroll adding former NFL and college football head coach Chip Kelly to his staff as offensive coordinator according to ESPN reporters Pete Thamel and Adam Schefter.

Kelly coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-2015 to middling success but had a lot more prosperity as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks (2009-2012) before that, where he led the program to four straight bowl appearances, including an appearance in the BCS title game. He later coached UCLA for six years, with bowl appearances in his final two years (2018-2023).

After UCLA, Kelly took a job as offensive coordinator of the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he contributed to a national championship this season. Kelly had also interviewed for NFL coordinator jobs last offseason, before ultimately landing with the Buckeyes.

Kelly and Carroll have not formally worked together, but it was reported that Kelly spent some time during in Seattle during an Oregon off week in 2010 to talk coaching philosophy when he visited a Seahawks practice.

Now, Kelly is back in the NFL. The Jaguars had reported interest in Kelly as offensive coordinator as well.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/NFL