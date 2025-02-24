Rams Add Veteran Former AFC Offensive Coordinator to 2025 Coaching Staff
The Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff for 2025 will include a coach intimately familiar to fans of several AFC teams.
Former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will work for the Rams in '25 as a senior offensive assistant, Los Angeles announced Monday afternoon.
Van Pelt, 54, served as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2024. He was let go after the Patriots finished 30th in the NFL in scoring offense and 31st in total offense.
In addition to his work with New England, Van Pelt has worked as an offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills (2009) and Cleveland Browns (2020 to '23).
The Rams' offense will be helmed in '25 by Mike LaFleur, Los Angeles's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons and the brother of Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur.
Though the team's offensive ranks declined, the younger LaFleur helped the Rams finish 10–7 for the second consecutive year.