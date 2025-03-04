Rams Agree to Trade Veteran Offensive Lineman to Bears for Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Rams plan to send veteran offensive guard Jonah Jackson to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported on Tuesday.
The trade is not yet official and can't be processed until the start of the new league year March 12.
Jackson signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams ahead of the 2024 season. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Bears are taking on his contract as is—he's due $9 million in base salary, along with a fully-guaranteed $8.5 million roster bonus in 2025 and $17 million (non-guaranteed) in 2026. The Rams paid Jackson $16.5 million during his one year in Los Angeles.
Jackson now reunites with Bears coach Ben Johnson, who served on the Detroit Lions' offensive staff during his lone Pro Bowl season in 2021. Jackson played 57 games over four seasons in Detroit.
The guard only played four games in a Rams uniform as he dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the 2024 season.