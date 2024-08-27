Rams Send Defensive Captain Ernest Jones to Titans Following Trade Request
The Los Angeles Rams finalized a trade Tuesday that will see veteran linebacker Ernest Jones IV head to the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports.
Jones, 24, had been seeking a new contract from the Rams during the offseason. After the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, it was reported Sunday that Jones was granted permission to seek a trade out of Los Angeles.
Jones was drafted by the Rams in the third round in 2021 out of South Carolina. He quickly emerged as a key component of the team's defense, even earning praise from GM Les Snead who called him the "leader of the defense."
In 2023, Jones racked up a team-high 145 tackles to go with 4.5 sacks, six pass defenses, 14 tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. It was his second consecutive season with more than 100 tackles, and he'd impressed enough to wear the captain's "C" on his jersey.
Despite his important role on the defense, Jones was without a new deal entering the final year of his rookie contract. The two sides negotiated but were unable to find common ground, culminating in the trade to Tennessee.
"I know that the work that I've put in these past three years, I know I'm worthy of something regardless what the worth may be," Jones told the OC Register in July. "I just want to put together a great year. I love to be in L.A., I really want to be here. This is truly where I want to keep my family at, grow my family here. But I also know that there’s a business side of it too that I can’t truly control."
The full details of the trade will see Jones and a 2026 sixth-round pick head to the Titans in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.