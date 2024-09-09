Rams Coach Sean McVay Says Puka Nacua Will Be Placed on IR With Knee Injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was carted off the field during the team's Sunday Night Football tilt against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 after sustaining a knee injury in the first half.
Nacua attempted to return to the game and was back on the field for a few plays during the first half before being removed once further.
Sean McVay didn't have an immediate update on Nacua's status after the game, but he provided a status report on Monday, indicating that the 23-year-old would be placed on Injured Reserve, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. McVay indicated that the injury to Nacua's knee is the same ailment that was bothering him over the summer, and that the second year wide receiver re-aggravated the injury during Sunday's game.
After being placed on IR, Nacua will be forced to miss a minimum of four weeks, meaning he'll first be eligible to return in Week 6 when the Rams are on their bye week.
Prior to exiting the game, Nacua had caught four receptions for 35 yards and rushed the ball once for seven yards.