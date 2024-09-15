Rams Superstar Cooper Kupp Helped Off the Field After Ankle Injury
Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury against Arizona in Week 2.
In this story:
Cooper Kupp was hurt during the Los Angeles Rams' matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. It was injury added to insult as the Cardinals were blowing out the Rams in their Week 2 matchup.
Kupp caught four passes for 37 yards in the game. On one of those catches he appeared to plant his left foot while being tackled and the defender rolled over him. Kupp left the game, returned, and then left again. The second time he was helped to the locker room.
Kupp is an elite player, but unfortunately, this is not an unfamiliar sight for the Rams. Since Kupp played all 17 games when the 2021 season, he's missed 13 games in the last two years. Now he's dealing with an ankle after Week 2.
More of the Latest Around the NFL
Published |Modified