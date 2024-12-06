Rams' Kobie Turner Shares Heartfelt Statement After 'The Masked Singer' Elimination
Looks like the Los Angeles Rams have a real-life Troy Bolton on their roster.
On Wednesday, it was revealed that Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner was behind the contestant known as "Goo" on this season of Fox's The Masked Singer. Of course, we only know it was him because he got eliminated, but it looks like the 25-year-old is taking it in stride.
"I was Goo on Masked Singer Season 12!! I could not be more grateful to all those who made this show so special for [Turner's fiancée] Alissa and I. Goo team, you will forever have a special place in my heart. To Ali, thank you for helping me find my authentic voice again, and pushing me to new limits," the player wrote on social media, alongside some videos and pictures from the show.
"To Goo, you helped me be the authentic, true version of myself that I’ve been longing to be," Turner continued. "All of the goofiness and fun, the realness and vulnerability; every gift you gave me I will cherish forever. And because of you, I’m fighting harder to be the truest version of myself everyday; to be all of who I am, and to embrace that fully. To everyone who has watched and supported me along the way, thank you. This is only the beginning of what’s to come for me musically! Much love, and peace out from your neighborhood friendly GOOOOBERRRRRR!!!"
Turner competed with the ironic choice of "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls for his first song of the night, but went with “Hold On, I’m Comin’” by Sam & Dave for the knockout round, per EW. Watch the former below:
"Music has been a part of my life since I was a kid, and my biggest goal with being an athlete is to be able to show that we're so much more than just athletes," Turner mused after his elimination. "There is so much more to all of us."
On Thursday, he told reporters that his teammates were "really shocked" to find out he had competed. "Everybody's been dapping me up and they're like, 'No way!' Like, I see all of the comments on my post from last night and they're like, 'No way, this is so crazy.'"
Here's hoping a Rams supergroup a la The Philly Specials is somewhere in Turner's future.