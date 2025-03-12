Rams' Matthew Stafford Gives Look Into His Playing Future Amid Retirement Speculation
After 16 years in the NFL, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford may be nearing the end of the line.
The Georgia product is 37, after all, with a Super Bowl ring and adulation from two fanbases to his name. When his name began to pop up in trade rumors this offseason, speculation ran rampant that the end was near.
However, Stafford committed to playing out 2025 with the Rams—and on Wednesday's edition of New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, he outlined his view of his playing future.
“I’m going to be here at least another year, and hopefully some after that," Stafford told the former Philadelphia Eagles center and Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
Stafford has made two Pro Bowls in his career, throwing for 8,166 yards and 377 touchdowns against 188 interceptions for Los Angeles and the Detroit Lions.
“We worked something out last year at the 11th hour to figure it out right before training camp with the understanding that we’re going to re-address this, if I want to play again next year,” he said.