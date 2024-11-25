Rams' Matthew Stafford Meets Fan Battling Cancer Ahead of Sunday Night Football
The Los Angeles quarterback made this fans day.
In this story:
Ahead of their primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took some time to make a fighting fan's day.
The boy in the video, whom the Rams did not name, is battling cancer and was able to meet the signal-caller on the So-Fi Stadium turf before kickoff. Stafford also signed a jersey for him.
Check it out:
A heartwarming moment from the 36-year-old quarterback ahead of his Rams (5-5) 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff in L.A.
