Rams' Matthew Stafford Meets Fan Battling Cancer Ahead of Sunday Night Football

The Los Angeles quarterback made this fans day.

Ahead of their primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took some time to make a fighting fan's day.

The boy in the video, whom the Rams did not name, is battling cancer and was able to meet the signal-caller on the So-Fi Stadium turf before kickoff. Stafford also signed a jersey for him.

A heartwarming moment from the 36-year-old quarterback ahead of his Rams (5-5) 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff in L.A.

