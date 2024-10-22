Rams Star WR Puka Nacua Set to Return From Injured Reserve
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua has been designated to return from injured reserve and will begin practicing with the team this week, the franchise announced. Nacua is eligible to be reinstated to the 53-man roster within the next 21 days.
Nacua has not played since the team's season opening loss to the Detroit Lions, where he suffered a PCL sprain in his knee. The 23-year-old has been sorely missed in the offense, which has struggled amid a 2-4 start to the season.
Nacua was a revelation for the Rams last season after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft out of BYU. As a rookie, he caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns.
The Rams play the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, but it's hard to envision Nacua returning to the lineup that quickly. However, he could be ready by the time Los Angeles travels on the road for a division matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 3.