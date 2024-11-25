Rams' Puka Nacua Makes Ridiculous Diving Catch on Dime from Matthew Stafford
Down 20–7 in the third quarter, the Los Angeles Rams needed a spark in their Sunday Night Football matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
On their third play of the second half, a spark is exactly what they got—from two of their best offensive players.
As Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hit the top of his drop with 13:27 left in the third quarter, his top target Puka Nacua broke free of Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. Although the wide receiver began to fall down, the QB uncorked it anyway. Naturally, Nacua still made the diving catch. Check it out:
"What a throw! What a throw!" said Mike Tirico on the NBC broadcast.
What a throw—and what a catch.
Nacua finished the drive with the one catch for 16 yards while Stafford finished it off with a two-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson, cutting Philly's lead to 20–14.