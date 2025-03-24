Rams' Puka Nacua Says He'd Like to Retire at Younger-Than-Expected Age
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has had an excellent first two seasons in the NFL. Even with a knee injury. his production and utilization stayed strong in 2024, and he'll surely remain a huge piece of L.A.'s offense moving forward.
That said, he could have fewer years left in the league than anyone—fans, fantasy managers, owners and coaches—might realize.
Speaking on an episode of the Join The Lobby podcast released Saturday, the 23-year-old Nacua revealed he'd like to retire from the NFL at age 30. His line of thinking was informed by Rams' legend Aaron Donald, who exited the league when he was 32 despite continuing dominance in his position.
"I think of Aaron Donald," Nacua said. "To go out at the top, I think it would be super cool."
Retiring early would also ensure his body remained in tip-top shape, which is important should he have a family down the line.
"I want to be able to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them," Nacua said of having children. "The injuries are something that you can't control ... By the time my kids could be 18, I could be barely walking if you play the game and you sustain all the injuries and stuff like that," he explained.
Watch those comments below starting at 1:18:31:
As for what he plans to do after the NFL, the BYU export also had an answer for that, citing real estate and the food industry as two potential interests.
"I love food. Football, sports, food, they kind of just go hand in hand. So I was like man, I want to be in an ownership group of some food restaurant or actually own my own restaurant," he mused.
Early retirement is overall a smart call, albeit a sad one for fans; it's so much fun to watch Nacua play. But you really can't fault him for thinking so critically about the wear and tear of the game. We'll just have to enjoy the seasons with Puka while we've got 'em.