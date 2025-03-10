Rams to Release Cooper Kupp If Trade Doesn't Materialize by Start of New League Year
The Los Angeles Rams plan to release veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp if a trade doesn't materialize by the start of the new league year on March 12, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Rams and Kupp were working together on a trade destination for the veteran wide receiver after the franchise decided it would move on from him after the 2024 season. However, a deal has yet to materialize, and the Rams plan to cut Kupp if they're not able to find a suitor on the market.
Kupp will be 32 when the 2025 season kicks off, and was set to earn a base salary of $12.5 million and a roster bonus of $7.5 million if he remained with the Rams.
The Rams considered that to be a steep price to pay for the aging receiver, who has not crossed the 1,000-yard mark since being named AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, when he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns last season, which was his lowest receiving yards output since 2018.