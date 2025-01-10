Rams vs. Vikings Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream, and What's at Stake
The No. 4 seeded Los Angeles Rams will take on the No. 5 seeded Minnesota Vikings in the final game of wild-card weekend on Monday. The Rams-Vikings matchup has officially been moved to Glendale, Arizona as wildfires rage on in Los Angeles, Calif., threatening public safety. On Thursday, a fire broke out in West Hills, close to the Rams' practice facility. In the wake of the new fire, staff and players fled the facility. Shortly after, the NFL announced the game would officially be moved.
What's At Stake in Rams vs. Vikings
The Rams opted to rest their starters in Week 18, in part causing them to drop to the fourth seed. They will now face the 14–3 Vikings to begin the playoffs. Though Minnesota is one of the most successful wild-card teams in recent memory, Los Angeles has reason to feel confident in this matchup. The Rams are one of just two teams to beat the Vikings all season, handing the Vikings their second loss in a 30–24 October win.
The winner of this game will advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. For the Rams, players like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp can add to their legacy with a deep playoff run. For a young defensive unit with players like Jared Verse, Byron Young, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner, they can prove they are legit by stifling the Vikings' offense once again.
For the Vikings, Kevin O'Connell could earn his first playoff victory as head coach, and quarterback Sam Darnold could further prove any doubters wrong with a key win.
How to Watch Rams vs. Vikings Live
Rams-Vikings will air on ABC and ESPN. The game can also be streamed on NFL+ or Youtube TV. Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge (sideline) will call the game.
An alternative broadcast will also be available through the ManningCast, which will see Peyton and Eli Manning call the game on ESPN2.
What Time Does Rams vs. Vikings Kickoff?
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
8 p.m.
Central
7 p.m.
Mountain
6 p.m.
Pacific
5 p.m.