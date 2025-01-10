Rams-Vikings Wild Card Game Moved to Arizona Due to Southern California Wildfires
Monday night's NFC wild card game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings has been relocated from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. due to the wildfires that have ravaged Southern California.
"In the interest of public safety, Monday's Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals," the NFL announced in a statement.
The game will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN and ABC.
The league had been continuously monitoring the status of the game that was originally scheduled to be played in Los Angeles, but the situation has continued to get worse with no end in site in the greater L.A. area, and the league has opted to move the game out of an abundance of caution.