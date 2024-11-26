Rams Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson Arrested on Suspicion of DUI
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a report from TMZ Sports.
Robinson was pulled over on an L.A. freeway after cops clocked him going over 100 mph, law enforcement officials told TMZ. The arrest came in the early morning hours following the Rams 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
According to the report, shortly after 5 a.m. an officer spotted Robinson's white Dodge sedan travelling at a high rate of speed. The officers conducted a traffic stop and noticed Robinson appeared to show signs of impairment which raised suspicions he was under the influence of alcohol.
TMZ's law enforcement sources said Robinson refused a field sobriety test on the scene which led to the arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was then transported to a police station for processing. He identified himself to officers by name and stated he was a player for the Rams.
Robinson was cited for the offense and released to a responsible party, according to the report. Neither Robinson nor the Rams have commented on the report yet. The NFL, however, confirmed the report.
Robinson, 30, has 26 receptions for 384 yards and six touchdowns for L.A. this season. He had two grabs for 15 yards and a score Sunday night against the Eagles.
The Rams (5-6) travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints (4-7) on Sunday, Dec. 1.