Rams WR Cooper Kupp Addresses Recent Trade Speculation
Cooper Kupp is nearing closer to a return to the Los Angeles Rams after spending most of the 2024 season shelved with an injury. Kupp went down in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals and was placed on IR.
His name was making headlines for different reasons on Tuesday, however, amid a report from Dianna Russini ofThe Athletic which indicated that his name had come up in trade conversations ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline.
Kupp was asked about the rumors circulating about his future with the Rams, and he admitted that he'd seen the reports, but was maintaining his focus on L.A.
"I'm aware of it, but at the end of the day I'm gonna be where my feet are. That's all I know," Kupp said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "I have a job to do here. I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can for the guys in this building.
"For seven-and-a-half years I've been an L.A. Ram and I've taken that approach every single day. Whatever happens outside of that, I've got to control what I can control. Right now that means being the best L.A. Ram I can be."
Kupp is expected to return to the field for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. It would be his first game action since Sept. 15. He made clear that despite the rumors, he's focusing on what's in front of him and tuning out the outside noise.