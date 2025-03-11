SI

Rams WR Drake Stoops, Son of Coaching Legend Bob Stoops, Suspended for PED Use

Stoops has been suspended two games without pay for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Drake Stoops has been suspended two games without pay.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Drake Stoops, son of legendary Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, has been suspended two games without pay for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, the team announced on Tuesday.

Stoops has yet to play in a regular season NFL game after spending last season on the Rams' practice squad. He was signed by Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL draft after a six-year college career with the Sooners where he caught 164 passes for 1,876 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Stoops is trying to get his feet under him at the NFL level, and missing time due to PED-use certainly won't help. Stoops will still be eligible to participate in offseason activities and training camp, as well as preseason games.

