    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    Rams WR Cooper Kupp Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month

    Cooper Kupp was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for the second time this season.
    Author:

    For the second time in two months, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been awarded NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

    Throughout the month of October, Kupp registered 38 catches for 557 yards and five touchdowns in five games, adding to his explosive start to the 2021 season.

    In totality, Kupp's season totals sit at 63 receptions, 924 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kupp's league-leading efforts have propelled him into becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era with 900 or more receiving yards and 10 or more receiving touchdowns in a player's first eight games of a season.

    Kupp ranks first in receiving yards and touchdowns, while ranking second in receptions, only trailing Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

    Kupp is just the third Rams wide receiver to win the award and the first player in team history to win it in two consecutive months.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

