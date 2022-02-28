Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams

Rams' Biggest Draft Needs Heading Into NFL Scouting Combine

What are the Rams' biggest draft needs with the NFL Scouting Combine on the horizon?

The Los Angeles Rams' all-in appraoch gifted them a Super Bowl championship. But with their recent success now in the rearview, the team's focus must shift towards assembling a roster ahead of next season in which they’ll navigate the waters of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled to take place this week in Indianapolis inside Lucus Oil Stadium. With a healthy dose of evaluations on the horizon – featuring in-person interviews, medical checks and on-field drills – here are the Rams' top draft needs.

Left Tackle

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth has not yet made an official announcement, but he's hinted that he's leaning in favor of calling it a career, telling NFL Total Access "I'm definitely leaning towards probably being done. I think that that's probably best for me at this time in my career."

If Whitworth hangs up his cleats after 16 seasons, the Rams would find themselves with a notable hole on the blindside of quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams would save $17.6 million in cap space per Over The Cap, so they could in theory address the postion in free agency. But nonetheless, left tackle is a postion the Rams should monitor closely at the combine.

Cornerback

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) competes for extra yardage after a catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) defends in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1236

The Rams used a rotation of cornerbacks throughout the 2021 season due to a wide range of injuries and inconsistent play on the backend. Certainly, Jalen Ramsey performed at an All-Pro level, but the team needs more from the cornerback postion opposite of his efforts. 

Recommended Articles

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams' Biggest Draft Needs Heading Into NFL Scouting Combine

What are the Rams' biggest draft needs with the NFL Scouting Combine on the horizon?

By Nicholas Cothrel
20 seconds ago
20 seconds ago
Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Report: Sean McVay's Contract Extension With Rams Expected to be Done Soon

Rams coach Sean McVay is reportedly on the brink of getting a new contract extension.

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 26, 2022
Feb 26, 2022
Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Sean McVay Won't Pursue TV Roles, Confirms He's Committed to Coaching Rams

Sean McVay confirms that he won't be leaving the Rams' sideline for broadcasting opportunities and that he's committed to coaching.

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022

Darious Williams is set to hit the free agent market, leaving a potential hole along the outside cornerback position. Given the Rams' status in where they sit in available cap space, Williams is likely to end up elsewhere unless he's willing to take a below the market contract to remain with the Rams. 

After drafting Robert Rochell in the fourth round last year, the Rams are poized to monitor the cornerback prospects throughout this year’s draft process.

Inside Linebacker

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) and linebacker Ernest Jones (50) celebrate following a missed field goal by the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams received promising contributions from rookie linebacker Ernest Jones following the trade of Kenny Young, which sent him to Denver. While Jones flashed as a three-down linebacker, who thrived agasint the run and pass, his counterparts at the postion struggled to do so consistently.

Troy Reeder is a restricted free agent, who could be an option the Rams re-sign. But his liability in coverage combined with Travin Howard, who still has plenty to prove, makes the Rams' inside linebacker postion a top need this offseason.

More from Ram Digest:

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Biggest Draft Needs Heading Into NFL Scouting Combine

By Nicholas Cothrel
20 seconds ago
Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Sean McVay's Contract Extension With Rams Expected to be Done Soon

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 26, 2022
Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Sean McVay Won't Pursue TV Roles, Confirms He's Committed to Coaching Rams

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 25, 2022
Sep 8, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner (left) talks with Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips prior to a game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Wes Phillips Says he Can Feel the Passion From Vikings' Fanbase That the Rams Lacked

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 25, 2022
Sep 3, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt (45) rushes against North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Jordan Tucker (74) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams 2022 NFL Draft Interview: University North Carolina OT Jordan Tucker

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke (left) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy alongside head coach Sean McVay after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

5 Keys to the Rams ‘Running it Back’ for the 2022 Season

By MJ Hurley
Feb 25, 2022
Jun 8, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players practice during mini camp held at the practice faciiity at Cal State Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Rams Could Build Training Facility, Headquarters in Woodland Hills

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 24, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams End of Season Report Card: Grading Each Position Group From Their 2021 Championship Run

By Connor O'Brien
Feb 24, 2022