Rams at Packers Week 12: 3 Bold Predictions
It's been almost a month since the Los Angeles Rams won their last game, and this week is a tall task. Concerns have been accumulating for the Rams after back-to-back primetime losses.
With a road trip across the country due up, paired with facing Aaron Rodgers, the Rams have a difficult test ahead. Here are three bold predictions leading up to Sunday's afternoon showdown.
Prediction No. 1: Odell Beckham Jr. goes over 100 yards receiving
Calling this a revenge game is, without a doubt, a stretch. But according to reports, the Packers were the other finalist for Beckham before signing with the Rams. His first game as a member of the Rams was somewhat disappointing as Beckham only tallied two catches in limited snaps. While it wasn't his fault entirely – as Beckham was still learning the playbook – expectations are high for the three-time pro bowler.
But coming off the bye week, Beckham will be much more adapted to the offense. I would expect Beckham to be much more involved in the Rams' offense this week. In a game that has the potential to be a shootout, look for Beckham to be Stafford's second target behind Cooper Kupp, catapulting him over 100 yards on the day.
Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams at Packers Week 12 matchup.
Prediction No. 2: Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches touchdown pass of 40-plus yards
In terms of deep threats in the NFL, Marquez Valdes Scantling is among them. His 20.9 yards per reception last year led the NFL, and with so much attention being diverted to Davante Adams, Valdes-Scantling could find himself in one on one coverage on a regular basis. It's no secret that the Rams cornerbacks outside of Jalen Ramsey have been a bit shaky at times this season, so expect Rodgers to target Valdes-Scantling on a couple of deep shots during the game. I predict that Valdes-Scantling logs a deep reception from Rodgers of 40-plus yards for a touchdown.
Prediction No. 3: The game demolishes the over
According to multiple sportsbooks, the over/under sits at 47.5. Given my first two predictions of each team's No. 2 wide receivers having explosive games, I think this week's contest sees both teams go over 60 combined points. Currently, the Rams are averaging 27.1 points per game, while the Packers sit at 22.5 points per game. The weather looks chilly with a bit of wind, but it should be decent conditions for both quarterbacks. With heavy contributions expected from the Rams and Packers' wide receivers, I predict this game goes way over the point total set by the oddsmakers.
