Rams Activate Veteran Cornerback from Practice Squad for Week 7 vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Rams have activated veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon from the practice square ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Rams will be looking to improve to 2-4 after their Week 6 bye and will look to do so against the Raiders. The Rams will have Witherspoon on their side once again.
The Rams are allowed to activate two players from the practice squad each week, but this week, they only used it on one player.
Witherspoon has played in one game for the Rams this season, with one start, and has recorded four tackles.
The 29-year-old initially signed with the Rams in June 2023 after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him in mid-May. He had a solid first season in L.A.
In 2023, Witherspoon started and played in all 17 games and collected 52 total tackles, three tackles for loss., 14 passes defended, three interceptions that he returned for 17 needs, and two fumble recoveries.
His market wasn't too hot after the 2023 season despite his solid season. Witherspoon was a free agent until the Rams signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 11.
His return wasn't immediate, as he needed time to get his legs under him, but eventually, he got his first crack with the team this season. In L.A.'s Week 5 match against the Packers, he started at cornerback and played 81 percent of the snaps in his season debut.
Witherspoon's presence is a factor, considering the secondary has been atrocious for Los Angeles this season.
The Rams' defense has been among the worst through five games this season. They are ranked 29th in opponent points per game(27.8), 27th in opponent yards per game (372.8), 32nd in opponent yards per play (6.2), 24th in opponent third down conversion (44.2%), and 20th in opponent touchdowns per game (3.4).
The Rams' defense has a lot of work to do, and Witherspoon will look to contribute against the Raiders on Sunday.
Witherspoon has had a solid career thus far, after being the No. 66 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent his first four seasons there until he spent some time with the Seahawks practice squad in 2021.
After his brief stint in Seattle, he was traded to the Steelers for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick. After three years in Pittsburgh, he made his way to Los Angeles.
Once again, Witherspoon will look to make his mark in L.A. this season.
