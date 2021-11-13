Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

    The Rams' wide receiver group suffered another season-ending injury as Robert Woods tore his ACL.
    The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver group just suffered another season-ending injury as Robert Woods tore his ACL in practice on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Schefter reports that Woods finished practice despite injuring his knee, conducted interviews with L.A. reporters following practice and it was later discovered that he had torn his ACL.

    This is a notable blow for the Rams given what Woods means to the team's offense on a variety of levels. What he does as a leader, the small aspects he does on the field that largely go unnoticed – he's the Rams' do-it-all pass-catcher. This season, Woods has posted 45 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns.

    Woods' injury occurred the same day that newly signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. arrived at the team headquarters. While the signing of Beckham was initially viewed as a luxury, the singing looks all that more timely.

    In addition to Beckham, the Rams' wide receiver group will now shape up as such: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski.

    Newly signed Beckham will have the opportunity to see high-volume targets in the team's No. 2 wide receiver role in an effort to fill the loss from Woods' season-ending blow.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest.

