Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear
The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver group just suffered another season-ending injury as Robert Woods tore his ACL in practice on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reports that Woods finished practice despite injuring his knee, conducted interviews with L.A. reporters following practice and it was later discovered that he had torn his ACL.
This is a notable blow for the Rams given what Woods means to the team's offense on a variety of levels. What he does as a leader, the small aspects he does on the field that largely go unnoticed – he's the Rams' do-it-all pass-catcher. This season, Woods has posted 45 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns.
Woods' injury occurred the same day that newly signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. arrived at the team headquarters. While the signing of Beckham was initially viewed as a luxury, the singing looks all that more timely.
Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear
The Rams' wide receiver group suffered another season-ending injury as Robert Woods tore his ACL.
Rams GM Les Snead 'Not Concerned' With Odell Beckham Jr.'s Fit Alongside Other Receivers
General manager Les Snead exemplifies confidence in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s fit with the Rams.
Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers
The Rams have released their Friday injury report ahead of the Week 10 game against the 49ers.
In addition to Beckham, the Rams' wide receiver group will now shape up as such: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski.
Newly signed Beckham will have the opportunity to see high-volume targets in the team's No. 2 wide receiver role in an effort to fill the loss from Woods' season-ending blow.
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams GM Les Snead 'Not Concerned' With Odell Beckham Jr.'s Fit Alongside Other Receivers
- Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers
- Examining How WR Odell Beckham Jr. Fits With the Rams
- Rams vs. 49ers Week 10 Preview
- Former Teammate John Johnson III Questions Odell Beckham Jr.'s Decision to Join Rams
- Odell Beckham Jr.'s Contract Details Revealed
- Matthew Stafford Weighs in on the Rams Adding Odell Beckham Jr.
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. Finalizing Deal to Sign With Rams
- Rams C Brian Allen Nursing Elbow Injury, Status vs. 49ers in Question
- Rams at 49ers: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.