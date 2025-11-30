Why Rams Have To Retain Their Premier Cornerback Duo

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have two outstanding corners in Emmanuel Forbes and Cobie Durant. While the Rams appear to have a true shutdown corner duo for the first time in years, they could be on the verge of losing at least one of them after this season.

Forbes and Durant

While the name of Forbes and Durant sounds like a law office, they act more like prosecutors in the way they're locking up the opposition. For many weeks, the duo has been excellent but over the last three, when the Rams were going against the NFL's best, Forbes and Durant were incredible, shutting down players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Emeka Egbuka.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ever since both men started taking the Lion's share of the snaps, they have been playing well off each other while being a primary reason why the Rams have navigated Quentin Lake's injury as well as they have so far.

Emmanuel Forbes

Forbes has been a revelation since arriving in Los Angeles. The reason he's succeeding is due to two factors. The Rams' defensive back development program and Forbes' own efforts once he entered it. Since last season, Forbes has remained committed to becoming a more physical player while playing disciplined ball, using his natural length to create pass breakups and to haul in interceptions.

“That's exactly it," stated Rams DC Chris Shula on watching Forbes play above expectations. "We saw it all training camp, all of OTAs and I'm just excited that the country is getting a chance to see it and people around the league are getting a chance to see what a competitor he is and how tough he is."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) runs the ball after an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He makes plays with the ball in the air with how athletic he is so it's just exactly what it is. We've been seeing it and it's a credit to him. He's been practicing really hard and his performance is a result of the work he's put in and he knows that so we're just going to try to continue to do that.”

Cobie Durant

Durant, also known as the landshark, has been exactly what his nickname means. A true ball-hawk, Durant has had back-to-back career performances against the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates with cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after Durant returned an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“He's just a productive player," stated Shula. "He's a playmaker and he really always has been since he's been here. It's on us to put him in the right positions, and guys are playing well around him. I think the guys around him are communicating really well and he's taken his game to the next level."

"It's a huge credit to Aubrey [Pleasant], [Safeties Coach Chris] Beake and [Defensive Assistant] Mike Harris of continuing to work with him and growing. I remember when he was a young guy just coming into the league and secondary coach and now he's a veteran of the group and has played a ton of football and you're seeing that.”

The Contract Situation

While Forbes is a third-year player, he also has a fifth-year option that I expect the Rams to exercise this offseason. However, there is a clear path to retaining both Forbes and Durant and the Rams must take it if viable since Durant in on a contract year.

Players want money but they also want to win and are willing to take discounts if the team is willing to do right by them long-term.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates as he runs down field after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams could extend Forbes on a multi-year deal instead of exercising his option, at a value that gives Forbes the financial security he seeks while giving the Rams cap flexibility.

However, that's just an idea. They have time but Durant's deal must take priority. Durant has played out of his mind and while the Rams have a cornerback factory, here's something to consider.

Shula is likely leaving after this season and I expect Aubrey Pleasant to get the job in that scenario. No matter what, there will be a period of growing pains that comes with any transition and what could be better than a consistent secondary to maintain the over-the-top protection that has allowed the pass rushers to figure out the opponent's blocking strategy.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant with head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams have the success they're having because they retained their entire defensive back room from last season and for a team that preaches seeing maximum production from players in year three, why break up the group before they reach year three?

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.