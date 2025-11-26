Emmanuel Forbes Sets New Career High in Rams Win

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have found themselves a gem in Emmanuel Forbes as he continues to be one of the best waiver claims in recent NFL history.

Forbes Continues to Impress With Career Best Performance

On Sunday, Forbes was targeted seven times and gave up zero catches. He was in pristine form as he set a new career high for pass deflections in a game. Forbes would also record an interception to end the first half in the Rams' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Emmanuel Forbes recorded five passes defended on Sunday night, a new single-game career high," stated the Rams PR Team. "He's the first Rams player to record 5 PDs in a game since Week 17, 2017 vs. the Cardinals (Kevin Peterson). Forbes also has a pass breakup in four consecutive games, tied for the second-longest streak in the NFL this season."

McVay on Forbes

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Forbes' incredible display.

“Oh man, he was awesome," stated McVay. "I just finished watching the film with [Defensive Coordinator] Chris [Shula]. I want to say he had seven targets and four ‘PBUs’ [Pass Breakups]. He's everywhere. He ended up getting another interception. He got the sink jumped on his back at the end there though I thought he hurt his groin or hamstring, but he’s a baller."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay congratulates cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after an interception for a touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"[Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant]…I say it, just that relationship and he's so smart and he's tapped in. I thought he played with great fundamentals and great discipline. He had good competitive stamina in terms of his focus and concentration throughout the game. He was really good. I'm really proud of him. We want to continue to stack those blocks. I thought he had a pretty cool body of work in terms of some of the things that he brought to the table, but I think his understanding and his ability to be working with somebody like Aubrey has taken his game to a cool level and hey, let's see what we can do this week."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I'm really happy for him. The work's paying off and I really think that backend as a whole, those guys are playing really well. I give a ton of credit to Aubrey, [Safeties] Coach [Chris] Beake and [Defensive Assistant] Mike Harris. I'm really pleased with how that's looked. Then also [Inside Linebackers Coach Greg Williams] ‘G-Money’ as well with the linebackers. I thought we looked really connected as a back seven last night. A couple penalties that we can learn from, but man, overall just another great performance.”

Forbes has been one of the team's premier performers since the Rams' last loss back in week five.

