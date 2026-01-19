Rams' Cobie Durant Talks Multi-Interception Performance in Playoff Victory

CHICAGO, IL. The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Chicago Bears in the final Divisional Round contest of the 2026 NFL Playoffs.

With a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Rams understood what a win would mean for the franchise. Not only would it set up a grudge match between the Rams and the Seahawks, as both teams split the regular season series.

For the Bears , a trip to the NFC Championship in head coach Ben Johnson's first season would send Chicago to the title game for the first time since the 2010 season.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium while Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Harrison Mevis, Cobie Durant, and Kam Curl spoke from the locker room.

The Landshark Bites Again

Durant recorded two massive interceptions, stopping the Bears in their tracks. While his second pick near midfield was incredible, his first snag of the game stopped a drive destined for six, while helping his team put up six points of their own.

Earlier this season, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Durant's development.

He's been great," stated McVay. "Similar to what you talk about with Emmanuel Forbes. When you have guys that consistently understand the importance of work and how that earns you the right to play with a quieted mind, to be able to play with confidence, and then you start seeing a lot of the ways that you practice in the way that you perform and you prepare and practice then start to become game reality, you're earning that confidence on a weekly and a daily basis. I think you've got guys on this team, but Cobie’s a great example of committing to that and really applying the mental, the understanding of the technical parts of the game, and then being able to use some different things to give him an understanding of where his play ‘opps’ [Opportunities] arise."

"He's playing really well. He's playing tough at the point of attack and he's always had a knack to be able to make plays on the football. What a great play by him last night. What an awesome job by really, he and [Cornerback] Josh Wallace. Then you see guys like [Safety Kamren] ‘Kam’ Kinchens get out in front. It was awesome to see him make another play. The [Cornerback Cobie Durant] ‘Land Shark’ is balling.”

Durant now has four interceptions in his last four playoff games. Durant is set to be a free agent this offseason.

