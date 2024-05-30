Ranking Each NFL Team’s Top Offensive Triplets for 2024
In the 1990s, the term “triplets” entered the NFL lexicon.
The Dallas Cowboys were in the midst of their dynasty, winning three Super Bowls over a four-year span. Leading the way were quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and receiver Michael Irvin. Triplets.
And while no trio in the modern game can match that group of sure-fire Hall of Famers, there is plenty of talent at the top of the league.
But which trio is best?
We ranked all 32 teams’ best set of a quarterback, running back and pass catcher (tight ends included). Keep in mind, the quarterback was given more weight, just like on the actual field.
With those ground rules established, let’s get to the list.
32. New England Patriots
Triplets: Drake Maye, Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry
No team has less firepower than New England. The Patriots are devoid of top talent at wideout and are relying on an aging, oft-injured tight end to make a huge difference. Stevenson is a good back, but has only cracked the 1,000-yard barrier once in three seasons, failing to eclipse 650 yards in the other two campaigns. If Maye is going to succeed, it’ll be because he’s a dominating talent.
31. New York Giants
Triplets: Daniel Jones, Devin Singletary, Malik Nabers
The Giants were expected to revamp their offense this season after having one of the more anemic attacks in football. Instead, New York stuck with Jones, lost Saquon Barkley, signed Singletary to replace him and took Nabers with a first-round pick, hoping the LSU star is enough to save a floundering unit.
30. Denver Broncos
Triplets: Bo Nix, Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton
The Broncos have had some incredible offenses in franchise history led by talents such as John Elway and Peyton Manning. Now, it’ll be a rookie quarterback in Nix attempting to resurrect the team. Nix doesn’t have much of a supporting cast, but Williams is a powerful back and Sutton registered 772 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
29. Carolina Panthers
Triplets: Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Adam Thielen
The good news for Panthers fans? It can’t be any worse than last year. Carolina is hoping for a revitalization of the offense under coach Dave Canales, who will try to coax improvement out of Young. If Young improves dramatically, the Panthers could shoot up these rankings. But he'll need a complete turnaround from 2023.
28. Tennessee Titans
Triplets: Will Levis, Tony Pollard, DeAndre Hopkins
The Titans are trying to start anew, and are doing it with first-year coach and former Bengals coordinator Brian Callahan. Tennessee went out and added Pollard in free agency along with Ridley, who came over on a $92 million deal. The big question is Levis, who only started nine games and completed less than 60% of his passes as a rookie last year.
27. Las Vegas Raiders
Triplets: Gardner Minshew II, Zamir White, Davante Adams
The Raiders moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo, Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs this offseason, significantly altering the offense’s look. Now, it’s about Minshew who comes in on a two-year deal, and the anticipated emergence of White, who last year carried 104 times for 451 yards and a touchdown. If he can pop, the continued brilliance of Adams gives Las Vegas a viable group.
26. Los Angeles Chargers
Triplets: Justin Herbert, Gus Edwards, Ladd McConkey
Herbert might be a phenomenal quarterback, but he’s surrounded by question marks galore. The Chargers moved on from veteran star receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, while also letting tight end Gerald Everett leave in free agency. Now it’ll be McConkey, a second-round rookie, and Edwards, the former Baltimore Raven, as the main cogs. It could be a tough road for Herbert.
25. Pittsburgh Steelers
Triplets: Russell Wilson, Najee Harris, George Pickens
The Steelers improved this offseason by getting rid of Kenny Pickett and replacing him with Wilson. However, the offense remains severely limited because of Wilson’s continued decline since leaving the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. Additionally, Pittsburgh declined Harris’s fifth-year option. It’s largely on Pickens to carry this group to respectability.
24. Washington Commanders
Triplets: Jayden Daniels, Austin Ekeler, Terry McLaurin
How quickly will Daniels succeed at the next level? The Commanders made the Heisman Trophy winner the No. 2 pick but haven’t surrounded him with a great group, sans McLaurin who is a top-tier receiver. Ekeler is aging but is still productive, having led the league in touchdowns between the 2021 and ’22 seasons.
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Triplets: Baker Mayfield, Rachaad White, Mike Evans
Mayfield was a pleasant surprise last year for the Buccaneers, to the point he was given a new three-year deal. And in 2024, the onus will once again be on Mayfield and the passing game, as White hasn’t proven capable of handling the load. Luckily, the combination of Evans and Chris Godwin on the outside should be enough for Tampa Bay, especially in the NFC South.
22. Seattle Seahawks
Triplets: Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf
In 2022, Smith was a revelation. After being a career backup, the veteran journeyman enjoyed a 30-touchdown campaign, earning Pro Bowl honors. However, last season saw him slip to 3,624 passing yards and 20 touchdown tosses. However, he still has ample talent around him with Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett outside, while Walker takes the bulk of the rushing action.
21. Minnesota Vikings
Triplets: J.J. McCarthy, Aaron Jones, Justin Jefferson
Even though McCarthy is a rookie, the Vikings have to be reasonably high on the list. The presence of Jefferson is enough to make them dangerous, as he’s turned into the best receiver in football before the end of his rookie deal. Furthermore, the addition of Jones to the backfield gives Minnesota a real punch, something it was missing with Alexander Mattison last season.
20. Chicago Bears
Triplets: Caleb Williams, D’Andre Swift, DJ Moore
The Bears might have an explosive offense for the first time since World War II. Chicago loaded up at receiver, bringing in Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen to play alongside Moore. Of course, the big offseason move was Williams, coming in as the No. 1 pick from USC. If he lives up to expectations, the Bears’ offense will be fantastic.
19. Cleveland Browns
Triplets: Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper
Cleveland is a tough team to predict. For starters, the Browns are hoping Watson will finally be productive and healthy, but we’re entering the third year of his deal and so far, it’s been a mess. Then there’s Chubb, who is coming off a gruesome knee injury suffered last October in Pittsburgh. Will he be even close to the same player as before?
18. Indianapolis Colts
Triplets: Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr.
The Colts have an elite running back in Taylor and a legitimate No. 1 option in Pittman. The big question is at quarterback. Richardson didn’t throw 1,000 passes between high school and college, and then started just four games before a shoulder injury shelved him for the year in 2023. The big question is whether Richardson can be terrific right away, or if he’s bound for a slow progression in Indy.
17. New Orleans Saints
Triplets: Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave
Last offseason, New Orleans signed Carr in hopes of propping up its sagging offense. Instead, Carr was merely average, throwing for 3,878 yards. The Saints need more from him in his second season with the club, and if that happens, expect more from Olave. In two pro years, the former Ohio State has twice eclipsed 1,000 yards.
16. Arizona Cardinals
Triplets: Kyler Murray, James Conner, Marvin Harrison Jr.
Arizona is trying to get its new program off the ground with coach Jonathan Gannon in his second season at the helm. Murray is fully healthy this time around and has a new weapon in Harrison, who is seen as a generational talent at receiver. For the Cardinals, it could be the dawn of an explosive tandem.
15. Green Bay Packers
Triplets: Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson
The Packers as an entire offensive unit would rank higher, but they don’t have a clear-cut top receiver. Watson is the best choice, although Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are also contenders. However, Love puts Green Bay in the top half of the league after throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns last season, helping the Packers reach the divisional round.
14. Jacksonville Jaguars
Triplets: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., Christian Kirk
Jacksonville has what should be one of the more potent offenses in the NFL. Lawrence has top-10 capability, while Etienne is a multi-dimensional back. On the outside, Kirk has proven a quality signing despite being initially panned, posting 1,895 yards across two seasons, despite missing the final five games of 2023.
13. Dallas Cowboys
Triplets: Dak Prescott, Rico Dowdle, CeeDee Lamb
It’s hard to believe in Prescott when the Cowboys are actively playing out the final year of his contract. Then there’s the question of Dowdle, who last season ran for a career-best 361 yards and two touchdowns on 3.9 yards per attempt and will now share carries with the returning Ezekiel Elliott. Basically, this ranking is a belief Prescott will at least be hovering around top-10 status, while Lamb once again has an All-Pro level campaign.
12. Houston Texans
Triplets: C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, Nico Collins
This has been a meteoric rise for the Texans. Stroud came in as a rookie and immediately led them to the divisional round with 4,108 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s surrounded by an incredible cast, including the recently extended Collins, who posted 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games last year.
11. Miami Dolphins
Triplets: Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill
The Dolphins are the fastest team in football, and it shows all over the tape. Hill remains the sport’s best threat, going for a league-high 1,799 yards and 13 touchdown receptions last year. Then there’s the backfield of Mostert and De’Von Achane, each capable of 1,000 yards on the ground. As for Tagovailoa, he won the league passing crown in 2023, but remains a long-term question.
10. Buffalo Bills
Triplets: Josh Allen, James Cook, Dalton Kincaid
The Bills are reloading, but they still have the bones of a contender. Buffalo still has a top-three quarterback in Allen, who, despite his penchant for turnovers, can make any play on the field. He’s also surrounded by a pair of young talents in Cook and Kincaid, the latter of which caught 73 passes for 673 yards as a rookie last season.
9. Atlanta Falcons
Triplets: Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson, Drake London
Assuming Cousins snaps back to his pre-Achilles tear form, the Falcons should have a terrific offense. In seven of eight seasons before 2023, Cousins threw for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns. If he continues that production with weapons such as London and Robinson along with tight end Kyle Pitts, Atlanta will be dangerous.
8. Detroit Lions
Triplets: Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown
A few years ago, Goff was a castoff from the Los Angeles Rams. Now, he’s a top-10 quarterback with a new contract, throwing to an elite receiver in St. Brown, who also has a new deal. In 2023, Goff threw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns, while St. Brown accounted for 1,515 yards and 10 scores. Additionally, Gibbs totaled 1,261 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns.
7. Cincinnati Bengals
Triplets: Joe Burrow, Zack Moss, Ja’Marr Chase
The Bengals are running it back one more time. Cincinnati is hoping for a healthy year out of Burrow, who was limited to 10 games and 15 touchdown passes last season due to calf and elbow injuries. Moss is a new addition, who ran for 794 yards on 4.3 yards per carry in 2023 with the Colts. Of course, Chase is a top-10 wideout, making the Pro Bowl each of his first three years.
6. New York Jets
Triplets: Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson
If Rodgers can stay healthy, the Jets are going to be a tough offense for opponents. In 2022, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards with the Packers, struggling to find his four-time MVP rhythm. This year, he’ll be playing with Hall and Wilson, two of the league’s best at their respective positions. Health is a huge question, but the Jets are intriguing.
5. Baltimore Ravens
Triplets: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers
Last season, the Ravens had the AFC’s best record, only to fall short in the conference title game. Then, general manager Eric DeCosta added Henry to the backfield, giving the two-time MVP in Jackson another terrific weapon. Factor in Flowers, who registered 858 yards and five scores as a rookie, and Baltimore is loaded again.
4. San Francisco 49ers
Triplets: Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk
The Niners are the most talented team in football. Purdy is an above-average quarterback, having thrown for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns last year. Then there’s McCaffrey, who amassed a league-high 2,023 yards and 21 touchdowns from scrimmage. In the passing game, Aiyuk could have been interchanged with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle as the top weapon.
3. Los Angeles Rams
Triplets: Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua
If the Rams are going to make a deep run this season, it’ll be because of the offense. Stafford is a borderline Hall of Fame quarterback, while Williams is coming off an 1,100-yard season. Meanwhile, Nacua went from Day 3 pick to holding the rookie receiving record with 1,486 yards. Not a bad start.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Triplets: Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce
The Chiefs are rolling out two of the greatest offensive players in Mahomes and Kelce. Mahomes would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he retired tonight, already a three-time champ and a two-time MVP. Kelce has an argument as the best tight end of all time, earning All-Pro honors seven times. Then there’s Pacheco, a top-10 back in the game.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
Triplets: Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown
After making second-team All-Pro in 2022, Hurts struggled through knee injuries which resulted in 23 touchdown passes against 15 interceptions last season. Provided he’s healthier, Hurts should rebound, especially with Barkley joining the backfield. Then there’s Brown and DeVonta Smith on the outside, not to mention Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia is loaded.