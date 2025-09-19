Ranking the NFL Backup Quarterbacks Taking Over Due to Injury in Week 3
Quarterbacks are already dropping like flies just two weeks into the NFL season, with five teams set to start a different signal caller this weekend than they did in Week 1.
We already saw it in Week 2 with Mac Jones starting in place of Brock Purdy and Jake Browning coming in in relief for a turf-toed Joe Burrow. Now, heading into Week 3, Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor is taking over for Justin Fields (concussion), and the Vikings will trot out Carson Wentz in place of an injured J.J. McCarthy (ankle). Additionally, Jayden Daniels (knee) won't play for the Commanders this weekend—meaning Marcus Mariota is taking over the reins for Washington.
So with five backups set to start in Week 3, let’s rank them! And away we go:
5. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders
While certainly a serviceable backup for Jayden Daniels given his mobility, Marcus Mariota hasn't started an NFL game since the 2022 season—when he went 5-8 in 13 starts with the Atlanta Falcons.
Having said that, Mariota did come in in relief for Daniels on three occasions last season, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns while also adding a score on the ground. The Commanders could certainly do worse than the 31-year-old former No. 2 pick.
4. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings
Speaking of former No. 2 picks, Carson Wentz will be thrust into action this weekend for the Vikings after J.J. McCarthy suffered an ankle injury last Sunday night.
Wentz, 32, signed with Minnesota late last month after the team moved on from Sam Howell. Now onto his sixth team in six seasons, he'll take the reigns as a starter for the first time since late last season—a 38-0 Chiefs loss to the Broncos in Week 18.
3. Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets
Still kicking at age 36, Tyrod Taylor will be under center for the Jets this weekend as Justin Fields deals with a concussion suffered in their Week 2 loss to the Bills last Sunday.
Taylor enters his second season with New York—having backed up Aaron Rodgers in 2024—and will start his first game since taking the reins in five for the cross-city rival Giants in '23.
A smart, conservative passer with the ability to extend the play with his legs, Taylor is among the more reliable backups to have across the NFL.
2. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers
Mac Jones is set to start his second consecutive game for the 49ers, with Brock Purdy "highly unlikely" to play as he heals from a turf toe injury. In the first one? He shined. While leading San Francisco to victory, the former Patriots first-round pick completed 67% of his passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns while not turning the football over.
It’s no surprise Jones played well. Known as a cerebral player coming out of college, the 27-year-old was reportedly coveted by 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan as an ideal fit for his system. Unfortunately, the team opted to draft Trey Lance instead.
Together at last, the pair knocked it out of the park in Week 2. We'll see if Jones can get it going again in Week 3 against the also-2-0 Arizona Cardinals.
1. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals
Jake Browning took over in relief of Joe Burrow last Sunday after the reigning Comeback Player of the Year suffered a turf toe injury, and helped Cincinnati to a last-second win thanks to a 15-play, 92-yard touchdown drive that he capped with a rushing touchdown. With Burrow set to undergo surgery—and with a three-month recovery time ahead of him—Browning will now command the Bengals' offense for the foreseeable future.
The University of Washington product is no stranger to starting games in orange and black. He played in nine games (starting seven) in 2023 while Burrow dealt with a wrist injury, throwing 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the team to a 4-3 record.
The Bengals are familiar with Browning, and are confident in his ability to lead them for an extended period of time.