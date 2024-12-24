Rashan Gary Video Bombed Jordan Love's Postgame Interview and Terrified Lisa Salters
Rashan Gary and the Green Bay Packers defense pitched a shutout on Monday night, the first by any team during the 2024 NFL season. They held the New Orleans Saints scoreless in a 34–0 win and, after the game, Gary was beyond fired up.
While Jordan Love was interviewed by sideline reporter Lisa Salters, Gary snuck into the frame and bellowed with excitement. The only problem was that Salters didn't see it coming whatsoever. When Gary began eagerly yelling into the mic, Salters flinched massively, seemingly unaware that Gary was even standing next to her.
"Stop playing with him!" Gary shouted about Love. As he did, Salters ducked out of the way, before quickly realizing that it was the Packers' defensive end standing by her side.
"Once again! Punch the ticket!" said Gary before barking into the microphone and walking off. Not exactly your standard postgame interview, but one that fits the mood inside the Packers locker room after they clinched a playoff berth.
Gary enjoyed a productive night, recording two tackles and recovering a fumble in the win. He's played in all 15 games this season and has 6.5 sacks and 41 tackles.