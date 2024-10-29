Ravens Acquire Diontae Johnson From Panthers Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Ravens are fortifying the roster for a deep playoff run this season, and they've managed to acquire a talented new weapon for star quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the trade deadline.
According to multiple reports, the Ravens are set to acquire veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The full trade will see Baltimore take on Johnson and a 2025 sixth round pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth round pick.
Johnson had widely been considered to be one of the most likely trade candidates at the Nov. 5 trade deadline, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home in the league. With the Panthers sitting at an NFL-worst 1–7, moving on from Johnson, who will be a free agent next season, was always the most likely outcome. He now heads to a contender in the Ravens and figures to be one of the team's premier receiving options.
This year, with a mix of Andy Dalton and Bryce Young throwing his direction in Carolina, Johnson has caught 30 receptions on 58 targets for 357 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, he's caught 28 touchdown passes in 84 games.
Previously a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, this will be Johnson's second stint in the AFC North.