Ravens Make Contract Decision on All-Pro Safety Kyle Hamilton
The Baltimore Ravens have picked up safety Kyle Hamilton's fifth-year option, the team announced on Wednesday. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
The Ravens said this decision was made with "the goal of working toward a multi-year contract extension" with Hamilton, which he's expressed that he wants. The fifth-year option gives the Ravens more time to work out an extension with Hamilton.
The All-Pro safety is set to earn $18.6 million during the 2026 season, according to Spotrac.
The Ravens selected Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The deadline for fifth-year options on players from the 2022 draft is Thursday, May 1, so the Ravens just made it before then.
In 2024, which was Hamilton's second Pro Bowl season, he played in all 17 regular season games and had 107 total tackles (the most in his career thus far), two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception. In 2023, Hamilton notched four interceptions and returned one for a touchdown, which is the only TD in his NFL career.