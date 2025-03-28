SI

Ravens, John Harbaugh Reach Agreement on Three-Year Contract Extension

Tim Capurso

Harbaugh speaks to the media.
Harbaugh speaks to the media. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl-winning coach John Harbaugh have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, the franchise announced on Friday.

Harbaugh, who was entering the final year of his contract, is now tied to the organization through the 2028 season. The 62-year-old has spent the last 17 seasons as Baltimore's head coach, winning a Super Bowl in 2013 in which his Ravens were victorious over his younger brother Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers.

Additionally, the Ravens have made 12 playoff appearances, won six division titles, and, excluding the team's Super Bowl run, have made three other trips to the AFC championship game.

Harbaugh has compiled a 172-104 career record as a head coach. He currently ranks 15th on the NFL's all-time career wins list among head coaches. Harbaugh is the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL, behind only Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

