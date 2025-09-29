SI

Ravens Lose Three More Defensive Starters to Injuries for Week 5

The injuries continue to pile up for the Ravens, including for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens are dealing with the possibility of not having Lamar Jackson healthy in Week 5 after he left Sunday's contest vs. the Chiefs early with a hamstring injury. On top of that, Baltimore is losing three defensive stars for the foreseeable future with injuries.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss a couple weeks with a calf injury that took him out in the first half of the Chiefs contest, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. It definitely could've been a worse case for Humphrey, but he will at last miss the Week 5 matchup vs. the Texans.

After landing on the injured reserve list, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is now out for the season with a neck injury. It sounds possible Madubuike's injury could be career-ending, but coach John Harbaugh wouldn't give out much information.

Linebacker Roquan Smith will also miss a few weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain he suffered during the first half of Sunday's game, Rapoport reported.

The Ravens can't seem to catch a break. Five players exited Sunday's game early, including Jackson, Humphrey and Smith. Additionally, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Nate Wiggins suffered injuries in the loss. Before Sunday's game, the Ravens were already without Madubuike, defensive tackle Broderick Washington, fullback Patrick Ricard, tackle Travis Jones and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Things are looking grim for the 1-3 Ravens as they enter Week 5. The injury bug needs to stop targeting Baltimore stars if the team wants to bounce back and enter the winning category.

