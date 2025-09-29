SI

John Harbaugh Shuts Down Idea That Lamar Jackson Was Benched Because of Blowout

The Ravens quarterback left the Ravens-Chiefs game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday's game early with a hamstring injury.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday's game early with a hamstring injury. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Lamar Jackson left Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Upon exiting the contest, the Ravens were down 30-13, leading some NFL fans to wonder if coach John Harbaugh left the quarterback out of the game for precautionary reasons since Baltimore was trailing by so much.

Harbaugh cleared the air on Monday, though, saying that Jackson would've gone out no matter what the score was because of his hamstring injury. This update seems to put Jackson's Week 5 status in jeopardy.

"There was no way Lamar was going back into the game. The injury precluded it," Harbaugh said. "... If he could've gone in the game, he would've been in the game, that's how he is. I can assure you that he would not have been able to go back in the game under any circumstance."

The 1-3 Ravens are set to face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. There will be more updates regarding Jackson's status as the week progresses.

