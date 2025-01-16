Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey Explained Why He Hates Playing Against Josh Allen
Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson will face off on Sunday. While they won't actually be on the field together until the game ends and they meet for a classy embrace, they are the main story right now.
They are the faces of their franchise and the MVP-worthy quarterbacks of two of the league's best offenses. We learned Wednesday that the Bills are trying to recreate the Lamar Jackson experience in practice, but to quote coach Sean McDermott, "Good luck."
Ravens' All-Pro defensive back Marlon Humphrey also spoke with the media on Wednesday and had similar thoughts on Josh Allen and revealed that when players talk about the toughest quarterbacks to play against, they wonder who would be closest to their own quarterback. For Humphrey, that's Josh Allen.
"We were talking about quarterbacks you hate playing the most," said Humphrey. "Based off of who would be closest to Lamar. How he's able to just keep a play going. You know, the play's never really over and then when he runs he is a big dude. You know, he can juke you, but he can run you over and keep running very easily. Just a super tough quarterback to go against. That's the biggest thing if I had to put it on one thing. He's just... the play's just never over."
Baltimore and Buffalo last met in the playoffs during the 2020 season with the Bills winning 17-3. Jackson struggled and got hurt and Allen only threw for 206 yards and one touchdown.