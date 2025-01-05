NFL World Loved Michael Pierce's Awkward QB Slide Attempt After Game-Sealing Interception
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce officially sealed the game (and AFC North title) for the franchise on Saturday night with a game-clinching interception of Cleveland Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe.
That's right—Pierce, a 6'2", 355-pound tackle—dropped into coverage late in the fourth quarter of the Ragens' 35–10 win and stepped in front of Zappe's pass. From there, Pierce attempted a modified QB slide to give himself up, before heading to the sideline to a swarm of celebrating teammates. As expected, it is Pierce's first career interception in his ninth year in the NFL.
NFL fans, as expected, went just about as crazy on social media as Pierce's teammates did after he made the interception. Here are some of the best reactions from the game-sealing interception by the big man.