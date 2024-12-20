Ravens Part Ways With Diontae Johnson Less Than Two Months After Trading for Him
The Baltimore Ravens made a big splash at the trade deadline by acquiring veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers. Less than two months later, the two sides are parting ways.
On Friday, the Ravens announced their decision to waive Johnson amid what's been a rocky stint with the organization for the 28-year-old. Since the team traded for him on Oct. 29, Johnson had appeared in just four games and played a total of 39 snaps for Baltimore.
In all, Johnson made one reception while being targeted by quarterback Lamar Jackson a total of five times. He hadn't played for the team since Nov. 25, and was not expected to play Saturday when the Ravens take on his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Johnson had been suspended from last week's game against the New York Giants due to conduct detrimental to the team. The wide receiver had reportedly refused to enter the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1, resulting in the suspension which was announced on Dec. 4. The two sides had mutually agreed to excuse him from all team activities this week before the team ultimately decided to cut ties altogether and release him outright.
Baltimore traded a 2025 fifth round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Johnson, a move which ultimately failed to pay dividends. Johnson was in his first season in Carolina before the trade materialized, having had caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.
Johnson will be a free agent next season, looking to latch on with a new organization which would be his fourth team since the end of the 2023 season.