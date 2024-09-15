Ravens-Raiders Game Paused After Member of NFL Chain Gang Collapses in Scary Moment
A scary moment occurred in the Baltimore Ravens-Las Vegas Raiders game on Sunday when a member of the NFL chain gang collapsed during the game.
In the second quarter, a member of the chain gang suddenly fell to the ground on the sidelines and was quickly administered CPR by medical personnel. Ravens and Raiders' players took a knee in prayer on the field as fans at M&T Bank Stadium collectively held their breath.
Thankfully, the official was reportedly alert and responsive and was swiftly transported to a local hospital.
Wishing a speedy recovery to the NFL chain gang member.
After a brief break the game got back underway. The Ravens lead the Raiders 9-6 at the half.
