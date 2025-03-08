Ravens, Ronnie Stanley Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension
The Baltimore Ravens secured their future at left tackle on Saturday.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley agreed to sign a three-year contract extension worth $60 million ($44 million guaranteed) with Baltimore.
Stanley is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2024. He played all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career and was named to the Pro Bowl for a second time.
Stanley was set to hit free agency next week if he didn't agree to a contract extension. If he did hit the open market, Russini reported that the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders were expected to pursue him.
Stanley now rejoins the Ravens' pursuit of a Super Bowl title with quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the way under center.