Ravens, Running Back Derrick Henry Agree to Contract Extension
The Ravens are rewarding Henry after a monster first season in Baltimore.
The Baltimore Ravens and star running back Derrick Henry have agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension, including $25 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over the age of 30.
Henry carried the ball 325 times for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season in Baltimore, and was named as an All-Pro for the second time in his nine-year career. It was Henry's best rushing output in a season since 2020, when he ran for 2,021 yards. Henry's 16 touchdowns were tied for second-most in his career, and the most since 2020, when he scored 17 times.
