Ravens TE Mark Andrews Uninjured After Involvement in Car Accident
The Baltimore Ravens have announced tight end Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident on Wednesday morning. Thankfully, he appears to have emerged without any injuries.
According to a statement from the team, Andrews was involved in an accident while driving to the team's facility early on Wednesday. He was evaluated by Ravens medical staff and "did not sustain any apparent injuries." Andrews was well enough to attend team meetings. The Ravens added that he would not practice on Wednesday, but it was a scheduled day off. The team statement added that he "is expected to return to practice in the coming days."
Andrews is a huge part of what the Ravens do offensively. He plays the role of security blanket for quarterback Lamar Jackson and is one of the NFL's best tight ends. A first-team All-Pro in 2021 and a three-time Pro Bowler, Andrews has been outstanding during his six-year career.
During his best season in 2021, he caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. He followed that up in 2022 with 72 receptions for 847 yards and five scores. Andrews dealt with an ankle injury and was forced to undergo surgery late in the 2023 season, but returned for the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Still, despite only playing in 10 games, Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns.
The Ravens need Andrews healthy if they want to return to the top of the AFC this season, so it's good news that he was uninjured in the accident on Wednesday.