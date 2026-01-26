Ravens Targeting Lions WR Coach for OC Opening

The Baltimore Ravens have their new leader of the franchise in Jesse Minter, who is currently building his staff for 2026.

Minter brings with him a defensive background as a coach, previously serving as defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers the past two seasons and then at Michigan the two seasons before that, both times under head coach Jim Harbaugh, brother of former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens have some great offensive weapons with the likes of two-time NFL MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson, plus All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, both of whom could have great campaigns in 2026.

Minter is putting his staff together and is looking at one name in particular for the new Ravens offensive coordinator.

Ravens Targeting Lions WR Coach as Next OC

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Twitter that the Ravens will interview Detroit Lions assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Montgomery has served in this role for the 2025 season and was also running backs coach the previous two seasons under Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions had two 1,000-yard receivers in 2025 under Montgomery in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Brown finished with 117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Willaims made 65 receptions for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns.

Montgomery had great success with the Lions rushing attack the previous two seasons, with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery excelling under his tutelage.

Gibbs rushed 250 times for 1,412 yards, 5.6 yards per carry, and 16 touchdowns, while Montgomery had 185 rushes for 775 yards, 4.2 yards per carry, and 12 touchdowns.

The Lions set a franchise record with 16 games of 100 rushing yards or more and 29 rushing touchdowns. They also tied an NFL record with at least 15 games of 100 rushing yards or more and a rushing touchdown.

Detroit's running backs also led the NFL with 28 rushing touchdowns, 3,307 scrimmage yards, 32 scrimmage touchdowns and 61 rushes of 10-plus yards.

Gibbs is a three-time consecutive Pro Bowl honoree, was the NFL co-leader in rushing touchdowns in 2024 and earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors in 2023.

Scottie Montgomery Background

Montgomery was a wide receiver himself in college at Duke from 1996-99, earning Second Team All-ACC honors twice. He spent seven seasons as a coach at Duke, including 2006-09 as their wide receivers coach following the end of his professional playing career.

Montgomery was also associate head coach, offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2013 and then associate head coach, offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach in 2014 and 2015.

His first NFL gig came with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their wide receivers coach for three seasons under former head coach Mike Tomlin from 2010-12, working with the likes of a young Antonio Brown, Hines Ward, Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders and others.

Montgomery had one head coaching job at East Carolina from 2016-18, where he never won more than three games in a season and was fired.

His two other jobs before Detroit were as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Maryland for two seasons in 2019 and 2020 and then as running backs coach with the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons in 2021 and 2022.

