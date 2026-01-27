Ravens Interviewing Bears OC for Same Role

The Baltimore Ravens need an offensive coordinator for next season and there is one name that they are heavily considering for that role.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Twitter that the Ravens "have put in a slip" for Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, signalling they're going to interview him.

The Ravens have a new head coach in Jesse Minter, who takes over from long-time head coach John Harbaugh, and has a tough first season ahead of him.

Minter is a defensive-minded coach, so getting the offensive coordinator decision right is incredibly important for Baltimore going forward.

Declan Doyle Coaching Tenure with Bears

Doyle has served one season in the role as offensive coordinator for the Bears, where they had a strong campaign overall.

Stat Total NFL Ranking Rushing Yards 144.5 yards per game Third Passing Yards 225.1 yards per game 10th Total Yards 369.2 yards per game Sixth Points 25.9 per game Ninth First Downs 358 Sixth Third Down Conversions 42.7% Seventh Receiving Touchdowns 28 10th Rushing Touchdowns 19 10th-Tied

Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams excelled under Doyle, completing 58.1% of his passes for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions, while also rushing for 338 yards and seven touchdowns.

Williams ranked sixth in the NFL in passing touchdowns, seventh in passing yards and rushing yards for a quarterback and 11th in passing yards per game (231.9).

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bears running back D'Andre Swift had the best statistical season of his career under Doyle, with 223 rushes for 1,087 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per carry, and nine touchdowns.

Swift ranked tied for 11th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, tied for 11th in yards per carry, plus 12th in both rushing yards and rushing yards per game (67.9).

Fellow running back Kyle Monangai had a great season in Chicago, with 169 carries for 783 yards, 4.6 yards per attempt, and five touchdowns.

Chicago didn't have a star wideout in 2025, but tight end Colston Loveland led the team with 713 receiving yards, while wide receiver DJ Moore led with 85 receptions and 12 receiving touchdowns.

The Bears made the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and won their first playoff game since 2010, coming from behind to beat their rival in the Green Bay Packers, 31-27 in the NFC Wild Card Round at Soldier Field.

Doyle Coaching Background

Doyle spent the previous six seasons before Chicago under head coach Sean Payton. He served as the Denver Broncos' tight ends coach for two seasons, 2023-24, and was also an offensive assistant for four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, 2019-22.

He got his first coaching job with Iowa as a student assistant, doing that for three seasons from 2016-18.

Doyle was originally a baseball player before he decided to go into coaching, spending his freshman season at Iowa Western Community College and then transferring to Iowa to go into coaching.

The Ravens have also requested an interview with another NFC North assistant in Detroit Lions assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery, so there are options for them going forward.

Having both quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry makes Baltimore a top offensive threat in the NFL, but they'll need a good offensive coordinator and a solid cast around them.

