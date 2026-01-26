Three Ravens Players Jesse Minter Could Move on From

There is a lot of work ahead for new Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, who must first build out his coaching staff.

After that, Minter has to focus on ensuring he has the right players in place for the 2026 season. The Ravens a lot of free agents that might be looking for other teams while current players on the roster who could be options for trades or releases.

There are several options for the Ravens to pick from with players who might have to leave as Minter starts over from scratch. Who could the new head coach decide not to bring back for the 2026 season?

Isaiah Likely, TE

Likely had a down season for the Ravens, recording a career-low 307 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. There were contributing factors: quarterback play was inconsistent, and the Ravens' tight ends were targeted less.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

It seems that the Ravens might end up losing out on him anyway, with the New York Giants most likely in the market for a tight end with former Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh there. The Ravens would be better off bringing back Charlie Kolar to back up Mark Andrews and looking at the draft to develop another tight end.

Kyle Van Noy, EDGE

While Van Noy is a veteran with a nice career, the 2025 season was a down year for him, as he didn't produce the kind of numbers Baltimore needed. He finished the year with 27 pressures, 20 tackles, nine quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, four pass deflections, two sacks, and one interception in 15 games. This is one year after having 12.5 sacks and making his first Pro Bowl.

Van Noy will be 35 when the new season begins, and Minter has to start bringing in young talent for the defense. While he's a good talent, the Ravens can focus on other Ravens free agents like Dre'Mont Jones, who can help now.

Marlon Humphrey, CB

Humphrey arguably had the worst season of his nine-year NFL career in 2025, as a hand injury, among other factors, significantly affected his play. He finished the season with seven pass breakups and four interceptions, but mightily struggled in coverage, allowing a 90.4 passer rating and 68 receptions (second most in the NFL).

The Ravens have to get younger and let Nate Wiggins be the team's CB1 while moving on from Humphrey. Watch for Humphrey to be either traded or cut from the Ravens this offseason.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!