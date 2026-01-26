Three Players Jesse Minter Must Keep on Ravens Roster

Jesse​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Minter coming in as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens marks a massive change on defense, which has been a big letdown in recent years.

The defensive minded Minter, who previously served as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, will be the one to bring back top defense to the Ravens.

It should be very clear that some players are untouchable no matter how much the team is suffering from salary cap issues or the front office is ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌tempted.

Roquan Smith

Roquan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Smith is the very essence of Baltimore's defense, and the team absolutely has to keep him. Smith was selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2025, and his skill in relaying defensive calls and making adjustments before the snap will play a major role in their new coaching scheme with Minter.

His salary cap is indeed quite high, but it has to be seen as the price for the team's stability.

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith (0) reacts during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Letting Smith go would mean that the defense has to be rebuilt from scratch under a new coaching regime, and that will be followed by yet another year of a defensive drop-off. Smith is still the leader and the one who recognizes patterns that Minter's hard-hitting style requires.

The linebacker position controls everything in Baltimore, and no other player is better equipped than Smith to help Minter change the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌team.

Kyle Hamilton

Kyle​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hamilton is arguable the most versatile defensive player in the NFL and the defense really needs that kind of centerpiece to be their star player.

If we look back to 2025, Hamilton just about racked up 105 total tackles and nine passes defensed while being everywhere, box, slot, defensive line, free safety and even outside corner.

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) brings down Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Hamilton's versatility shold get even more accentuated in Minter's system and that will be the way Baltimore will be able to confuse the quarterbacks and create mismatches.

Marlon Humphrey

Marlon​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Humphrey is a veteran leader at a position that really needs that. Even though the 2025 season might be a tough one for Humphrey, his experience and All-Pro credentials should serve as a valuable bridge between the different coaching regimes.

His cap hit of $26.3 million is quite a high, but letting a proven cornerback go just to get a younger player on a defense that is in desperate need of stability will end up being a short-sighted decision.

Minter requires people who are familiar with winning, and Humphrey certainly is one of them. His presence will be very important during the transition, as he will act as a calming influence on the secondary while the younger cornerbacks get their training under the new coaching ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌staff.

