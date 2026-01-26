Jesse Minter Can Unlock Ravens Gifted Young Pass Rusher

The best testament to a great coach at any level, but especially in the NFL, is how they can develop and get the best out of the talent on the roster. By hiring former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to replace John Harbaugh as the fourth head coach in franchise history, the Baltimore Ravens also brought in one of the best groomers of talented defenders in the league.

Minter's two-year stint with the Chargers proved that he can get young players and well-seasoned veterans alike to produce at high-to-elite levels both in the front seven and secondary. He helped safety Derwin James return to All-Pro form, coached outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu to his first double-digit sack season (13) after recording 8.5 in 2024 and a Pro Bowl bid and took former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson from a retired player-turned-scout to playing the best ball of his career at 33 years old.

The best example from last year that exemplifies his ability to maximize the talent of a highly drafted edge defender was the wonders he worked with fifth-year veteran Odafe Oweh, who was acquired via trade from the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the midseason deadline. After failing to build off his first double-digit sack season in 2024 with none through the first five games of the 2025 season, the 2021 first-rounder recorded 10.5 in 13 games, including the playoffs with the Chargers.

Minter consistently put Oweh in positions to succeed let him wreak havoc week in and week out as one of the most disruptive players on one of the best defensive units in the league. In Los Angeles' low-scoring loss in the Wildcard round of the playoffs, Ravens fans had to watch their once much-maligned young pass rusher set another team's franchise playoff record for sacks in a single-game that stood since 1993. He brought down New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, an MVP frontrunner, in the backfield three times, forcing a fumble twice.

Just watching the incredible tear that Oweh went on once under Minter's stewardship without an elite interior defensive tackle couldn't be a bigger indictment of how the Ravens' edge defenders underperformed. Under former defensive coordinator Zach Orr, after two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike suffered a season-ending neck injury two games into the season, Baltimore's outside linebackers only mustered 11.5 combined sacks in the next 15 games.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) and Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (92) sack New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the first quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Underwhelming rookie poised to breakout in new era

While veteran Kyle Van Noy recording just two sacks after leading the team with 12.5 in his first career Pro Bowl campaign in 2024 was a major letdown, the lack of consistent impact from 2025 second-round pick Mike Green in his first season was even more disappointing.

Coming out of college, he was touted as one of the best and most refined edge prospects in last year's crop. In 2024, the former Marshall standout led the nation with 17 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss and went on to dominate at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl. Had it not been for off-field concerns stemming from his past, Green likely would've come off the board in the top 15 picks in the first round instead of falling into the Ravens' lap in the second, where they finally stopped his slide.

After a summer and preseason of immense hype during which his insane ankle flexion and pass rush move repertoire were fawned over by local and national media alike, Green was held without a sack for the first six games and finished third on the team with 3.5 sacks and second in quarterback hits with 14.

While his sack total was meager and fell well short of lofty expectations, it was still the fifth-most among all rookies in 2025. The only first-year pro who reached double-figures was Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr., who was selected one spot ahead of the Ravens in the first round at No. 26 overall.

After seeing how Oweh and Tuipulotu both flourished under Minter, the likelihood of Green following suit and becoming his next smashing success story in 2026 is high. This doesn't mean that the Ravens should bank on him breaking out and not take a big swing to bring in a star veteran or trade up in the first round from No. 14 overall in the first round into the top 10 for a blue-chip prospect like Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!